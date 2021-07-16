Greensburg man killed when dump truck overturns, catches fire

DECATUR COUNTY, Ind. — A Greensburg man was killed Wednesday when his dump truck overturned in Decatur County.
State troopers responded to the crash on CR 850 East around 6:30 p.m. on July 14. Investigators say 69-year-old Gregory King was driving north near CR 400 North when his truck left the road for an unknown reason. The truck, which was hauling stone, returned to the road and overturned, then caught fire.
King was fatally injured in the collision and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The investigation into the crash is ongoing.