Dave Calabro included in 2022 Indiana sportscasters hall of fame class

May 2022 will mark Dave's 30th anniversary of covering sports for Channel 13.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association announced its 26th Hall of Fame class Thursday, including 13Sports Director Dave Calabro.

May 2022 will mark Dave's 30th anniversary of covering sports for Channel 13. In addition to his role as sports director and anchor, his iconic voice is heard each year at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, where he has worked as a track announcer since 1985.

As a native Hoosier and Ben Davis High School graduate "practically grew up at the Speedway."

Throughout his impressive broadcasting career, Dave has won nine regional Emmy Awards and been named "Best Sportscaster" by Indianapolis Monthly Magazine and Nuvo readers.

The ISSA Hall of Fame induction ceremony will take place Sunday, April 10 at Valle Vista Country Club in Greenwood.

Five other sportswriters and sportscasters are also in this year's class: