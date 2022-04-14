Indiana man dies in 4 vehicle crash near Seymour

Two dump trucks, a sedan and a pickup truck were all involved in a crash on U.S. 31 south of Seymour, police said.

JACKSON COUNTY, Ind — An Indiana man died in a four-vehicle crash, that included two separate dump trucks, in Jackson County on Wednesday.

State troopers were called to the crash on U.S. 31 south of Seymour just before 3 p.m.

According to Indiana State Police, 43-year-old Ronnie Brickley Jr. of Scottsburg was driving a pickup truck north on U.S. 31, south of County Road 275 North, when his truck crossed the centerline of the road into the path of a dump truck, driven by a Seymour man traveling south.

Investigators do not know why Brickley's truck crossed the centerline but when he did, he hit the side of the dump truck traveling south.

Brickley's truck then traveled into the path of another dump truck also driven by a Seymour man. Despite the man taking evasive action, ISP said Brickley's truck hit the dump truck head-on.

A fourth vehicle, a sedan driven by a woman from Deputy, Indiana, was traveling behind Brickely when he crashed. The sedan had minor damage from being hit by debris during the crash.

Brickley died in the crash. ISP said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Deputy, Indiana woman suffered minor injuries and the drivers of the two dump trucks, both of which were owned by King's Excavation, were not injured.

U.S. 31 was closed for about 4 hours while police investigated the crash.

