Crane falls, truck tips over into New Albany home after tree removal attempt

The homeowner got an unexpected scare after crews were trying to remove a maple tree on Tuesday.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — A New Albany, Indiana homeowner got an unexpected scare when a crane fell onto their home while crews were attempting removing a tree.

Homeowner Heather Parsons-Phillips told WHAS11 News the tree service, Tree Pros, a Louisville-based company, had been working to remove a maple tree in the back of the home on Woodbourne Drive near Laclede Avenue since 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The crew of three – one cutting the tree with a chainsaw, a crane operator and a middleman who communicated with the group, removed a portion of the tree until they started working on the second part of the tree removal process.

That’s when Parsons-Phillips said the truck started going up in the front. The workers didn’t seem too worried at the time, so they put on more straps to give it support.

But the truck slowly went up and tipped over. They believe something snapped in the back before the crane and truck tipped over.

Parsons-Phillips said she appreciates her concerned neighbors.

“We’ve had multiple people saying you need anything, water," she said. "We had one lady that was driving as it happened and she said, ‘I’m going to pray for you. I don’t know what’s going on, but I’m going to pray for you.'”

Parsons-Phillips said she’s grateful for the support, especially knowing she and her wife will have to deal with the aftermath for a while.

“It’s not going to sink in until later. It’s just that initial like – we’d just done the windows, we’d just done the roof. We were improving it," she said. "We didn’t know we were going to do outside improvements.”

It’s unclear how much damage the home suffered, but no one was hurt in the incident.

Parsons-Phillips said she thinks insurance will cover the entirely of the damage.

The company also told WHAS11 News they plan to pay for the damages.

