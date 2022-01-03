Rep. Spartz calls for investigation into Russian war crimes with unprecedented bipartisan resolution

More than 70 members of Congress representing both sides of the aisle signed onto the resolution.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Indiana Congresswoman Victoria Spartz, who was born in Ukraine and has passionately spoken against the Russian invasion of her home country, has introduced a bipartisan resolution to investigate war crimes committed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and his military commanders.

Spartz, a Republican, had more than 70 other members of Congress from both sides of the aisle sign onto her resolution. The resolution also goes beyond the House of Representatives, with it being co-led by Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., and Sen. Chris Coons, D-Del., in the Senate.

The resolution says it "strongly condemns the ongoing violence, war crimes, crimes against humanity, and systematic human rights abuses" being carried out at Putin's direction.

It also urges member states to petition the International Criminal Court (ICC) and International Court of Justice to authorize any and all investigations into war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by Russia.

Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio, introduced the resolution with Spartz. She called Putin a "war criminal" who has "long pillaged and murdered those whose love for freedom offends him."

She said it will take a unified U.S. and its allies around the world to defend Ukraine.

"The great wars of the 20th century taught us that an attack on Liberty anywhere is an attack on Liberty everywhere. Right now, Ukraine’s battle is the world’s battle," Kaptur said. "The United States and our allies around the globe have an obligation to defend Ukraine from the carnage Putin has unleashed.”

This "carnage" is something the ICC's chief prosecutor said he plans to open an investigation into “as rapidly as possible."

Spartz's resolution says the House will offer its full support to their investigation and any others they open into abuses levied by Putin, the Russian Security Council, the Russian Armed Forces and their proxies, and President Putin's military commanders.

“Military commanders who are willing to obey orders to purposely kill innocent civilians should be held accountable as much as the person who makes these orders,” said Spartz. “My colleagues and I would like to express our support for holding these generals accountable in The Hague.”

Prosecutor Karim Khan said in a statement that the investigation will look at alleged crimes committed before the Russian invasion, but added that “given the expansion of the conflict in recent days, it is my intention that this investigation will also encompass any new alleged crimes falling within the jurisdiction of my office that are committed by any party to the conflict on any part of the territory of Ukraine.”

By Thursday, March 3, officials had confirmed 102 civilians, including seven children, had been killed in the Russian invasion and 304 others wounded. U.N. human rights chief Michelle Bachelet cautioned that the tally was likely a vast undercount.

And, in the week since that count was confirmed, many more have been added to that tally. In a new series of attacks Wednesday, a Russian airstrike caused colossal damage to a children's hospital.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wrote on Twitter that there were “people, children under the wreckage” of the hospital and called the strike an “atrocity.” Authorities said they were trying to establish how many people had been killed or wounded.