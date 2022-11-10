Man with machete at southern Indiana Walmart shot, killed by police officer

Investigators believe he got the machete from inside the store.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — A man is dead after he reportedly charged at officers with a machete at a southern Indiana Walmart and a Clarksville Police officer shot and killed him.

Corydon, Indiana man, Daniel Scott, was walking around the Clarksville Walmart on Veterans Parkway after close at 11:15 p.m. on Oct. 10, according to officials.

Employees had noticed Scott had what appeared to be a neck injury. They believed he'd been wandering around the store since around 8 p.m.

When the Walmart employees asked Scott to leave and he refused, they called the police, according to a police statement.

Clarksville Police Department officers were reportedly already in the area on an unrelated call and arrived in the store quickly after employee's called.

According to Clarksville Police's Sergeant Carey Huls, when officers approached Scott he charged at them with a machete.

One officer shot twice, one shot didn't make contact and the other fatally shot Scott. He was transported to Clark Memorial Hospital where he later died, according to officials.

No employees were hurt and there were no customers in the store at the time, officers said.

Investigators believe Scott got the machete from inside the store. They reportedly don't believe he came into the Walmart with the weapon.

No details about whether or not there is body cam footage available from the incident have been released.

It is unclear at this point whether or not the Walmart will open today.

This is a developing story. We will update this story as we learn more information.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.