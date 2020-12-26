Christmas morning crash injures state trooper in Lake County

It happened on I-80/94 at Indianapolis Boulevard in Hammond.

HAMMOND, Ind. — Indiana State Police say a trooper assisting at a crash scene was injured Friday when his squad car was hit by an SUV.

It happened around 8:15 a.m. on Interstate 80/94 at Indianapolis Boulevard in Hammond.

Trooper Davonne Barlow was parked on the highway's left shoulder with his lights on to warn approaching drivers of the crash. ISP said a preliminary investigation indicates a black 2001 BMW swerved as it approached the scene. The driver, 30-year-old Willie J. Whithead, from Green Bay, Wisconsin, lost control of the car and hit the trooper's 2013 Dodge Charger.

ISP said both drivers were taken to a hospital for to treat non-life-threatening injuries.

Barlow was treated and released and is recovering at home.

An investigation is underway.