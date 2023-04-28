Child killed in Union County off-road vehicle crash

Conservation officers are investigating the crash, which happened around 2 p.m. near the 5000 block of North Abington Pike in Brownsville.

BROWNSVILLE, Ind — A child was killed in an off-road vehicle crash in eastern Indiana Friday.

Conservation officers are investigating the crash, which happened around 2 p.m. near the 5000 block of North Abington Pike in Brownsville in Union County. Officers were dispatched on a report of an off-road vehicle accident with injuries.

Investigators believe the vehicle rolled over onto the driver and juvenile passenger. Both victims were taken to Reid Health Hospital in Richmond, where the child died.

Neither the age of the child or condition of the other victim is known at this time.