Child seriously injured in crash between go-kart and UTV in Delaware County

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind — A 10-year-old girl was flown to an Indianapolis hospital after a go-kart she was driving crashed head-on into a UTV carrying two other children.

The crash, which happened in the 7700 block of West Delaware County Road 850 North, was reported to first responders just before 4:30 p.m. Monday.

Investigators determined the girl was driving the go-kart when it crashed head-on with a side-by-side UTV occupied by a 10-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl.

Jeff Stanley, deputy chief of the Delaware County Sheriff's Department, said the 10-year-old girl was seriously injured in the crash and that none of the children were wearing helmets. Stanley added that first responders were met by the children's parents, who were on the scene of the accident.

Medics took the girl to a local hospital where a helicopter was waiting to fly her directly to an Indianapolis hospital.

The sheriff's crash reconstruction team helped Indiana conservation officers investigate the crash.