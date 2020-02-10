Chicago boy, 7, killed in crash on Indiana Toll Road

State police say 7-year-old Thatcher Swanson was a passenger in the back seat of a Chevrolet Volt that slowed for traffic near Gary. Investigators say people were reportedly standing outside of their vehicles, trying to corral a stray dog that was running on the interstate. As the driver of the Volt, 38-year-old Anthony Swanson of Chicago, slowed down for the stopped traffic, his vehicle was struck from behind by a semi-truck/trailer that was also traveling east on the interstate.