Charlestown sergeant dies from COVID-19 complications

TeJuan Johnson had been with the Charlestown Police Department for 13 years at his time of death.

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. — A sergeant with the Charlestown Police Department has died from coronavirus complications, the department announced on Facebook Wednesday.

TeJuan Johnson had been with the department for 13 years, working as a narcotics detective, shift commander, bike patrol and field training officer.

"Please keep his family and his brothers and sisters at the Charlestown Police Department in his thoughts and prayers," the post read.

The Charlestown Police Department said people can pay respects as they serve as an escort to Charlestown and Grayson Funeral Home between 3:30 and 4 p.m.

State health officials have continued to report high daily cases, hospitalizations and deaths in Indiana. On Tuesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 142 deaths. More than 90 more deaths were reported Wednesday.

The Clark County Health Department has a mobile COVID-19 testing unit available at the Charlestown Family Activities Park every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Appointments can be made at https://scheduling.coronavirus.in.gov/.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.