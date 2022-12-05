Cattle on the loose after I-64 crash in southern Indiana

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. — Police in southern Indiana are trying to round up a dozen head of cattle after a crash on Interstate 64 Monday evening.
At least 12 head of cattle are on the loose after the crash in the westbound lanes of I-64 about eight miles west of Lynnville, near Interstate 69, a little before 6 p.m. Monday. A semi-carrying cattle overturned, setting some of the animals free and closing the westbound lanes of the interstate.
Firefighters and farmers from the area are also trying to free a number of cattle that are trapped inside the overturned semi.
The driver of the semi is being treated for minor injuries at a local hospital, according to ISP Sgt Todd Ringle.