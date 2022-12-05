Cattle on the loose after I-64 crash in southern Indiana

At least 12 head of cattle roamed free after the semi they were on overturned on I-64 near I-69 in Warrick County.

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. — Police in southern Indiana are trying to round up a dozen head of cattle after a crash on Interstate 64 Monday evening.

At least 12 head of cattle are on the loose after the crash in the westbound lanes of I-64 about eight miles west of Lynnville, near Interstate 69, a little before 6 p.m. Monday. A semi-carrying cattle overturned, setting some of the animals free and closing the westbound lanes of the interstate.

Firefighters and farmers from the area are also trying to free a number of cattle that are trapped inside the overturned semi.

Driver received minor injuries and is currently being treated at Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital. At least 12 cattle are on the loose. Local farmers, firefighters, and a towing service are currently attempting to extricate the cattle from the trailer. pic.twitter.com/zFL1t1TPjF — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) December 5, 2022

