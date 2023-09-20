Car accidentally driven into Kokomo credit union branch

No one was injured after the driver said they mistook the gas pedal as the brake.

KOKOMO, Ind. — A credit union in Kokomo sustained heavy damage after a car crashed into it Wednesday morning.

Shortly after 9 a.m. on Sept. 20, the Kokomo Police Department responded to the Solidarity Community Federal Credit Union at 214 South Dixon Road, near West Sycamore Street, after receiving a call that a car had crashed into a building.

Police arrived to find a silver Chrysler lodged between the front doors of the building. According to police, employees and customers were inside the credit union at the time of the crash, but no one inside was injured.

The driver was not reported to have been injured, but medics took him to the hospital as a precautionary measure. The driver allegedly told police he accidentally pressed the accelerator, believing it was the brake pedal, which caused the car to drive over the curb and into the front doors of the building.