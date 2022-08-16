Brownsburg Fire Territory Fire Marshal Stephen Jones named new state fire marshal

Holcomb appointed former state fire marshal Joel Thacker as the executive director of the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

BROWNSBURG, Ind. — Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Brownsburg Fire Territory Fire Marshal Stephen Jones will serve as the Indiana state fire marshal.

Jones started his career in 1984 as a firefighter and EMT. He joined the Pike Township department in 1989 and held many positions over the years including fire inspector, deputy chief of administration and division chief of prevention services. In 2013, he became fire marshal in Brownsburg.

"Fire Marshal Jones brings 38 years of experience to the State of Indiana, and his expertise makes him the right person to lead our work in improving public safety for Hoosiers," Holcomb said. "He will continue to promote fire prevention efforts and brings incredible investigation experience to the state."

Holcomb appointed former state fire marshal Joel Thacker as the executive director of the Indiana Department of Homeland Security in June.

The fire marshal leads the Indiana Department of Homeland Security Division of Fire and Building Safety. The division investigates suspicious fires, promotes fire prevention and enforces fire and building safety codes.