'We just said their mom went to heaven': Indiana woman killed in New Albany shooting mourned by family, friends

Police say Brandee Douglass was one of two people shot and killed at a gas station on Monday. Friends, family say she was a dedicated, loving mother.

NEW ALBANY, Ind — The New Albany community is heartbroken over the loss of a beloved mother and friend.

Indiana State Police are investigating a shooting that killed both Brandee Douglass and another man at a Circle K on Grant Line Road and Beechwood Avenue.

"Her heart is what made her who she was," best friend Brittany Linne told WHAS11 News. "She was always a phone call away, if I needed anything."

Sgt. Carey Huls says Brandee's husband, Cherok Douglass, is the suspect arrested and charged -- a domestic case that's left the family and friends mourning, and with many questions.

Those who were close to Brandee describe her as someone who put her 4 kids and two stepchildren before anyone else. Now those kids are without their mom, and the family is waiting desperately for answers.

"We didn't tell them exactly everything that happened. We just said their mom went to heaven. We didn't go into detail, they're too young for that," Linne said. "None of this makes sense or seems real, it seems like a nightmare I need to wake up from.'

Linne says friends are stepping in to help the family support Brandee's kids.

Meanwhile, friend Haliegh Faulkenburg recounts the moments she heard the news, and when she knew it had hit her inner circle.

"That red SUV was hers, she used to pick her kids up in it all the time," Faulkenburg said. "She was always doing her daughter's hair. Her grandbaby was just saying the other day [that] she wants to see her 'Mimi,' and that's not going to be possible again."

The family is calling for justice. Meanwhile, Cherok Douglass was released from UofL Hospital and is currently booked in Louisville's jail, as he awaits extradition and an arraignment hearing in Floyd County, Indiana.

If you'd like to donate to support the family and help pay for funeral expenses, click here.

