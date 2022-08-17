Man's body found floating in Lake Michigan near northwest Indiana park

Indiana DNR is not releasing the man's identity pending notification of his family.

WHITING, Ind. — Conservation officers are investigating after a body was found in Lake Michigan near a northwest Indiana park.

A person vising Whiting Lakefront Park in Lake County found a man's body Tuesday at around 2 p.m. that was floating in the lake about 200 yards from the shore.

Conservation officers said when they arrived, the body was floating northeast of the park near the BP Water Purification Plant.

Authorities have not said if the man's death would be investigated as a homicide.