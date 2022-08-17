Man's body found floating in Lake Michigan near northwest Indiana park

WHITING, Ind. — Conservation officers are investigating after a body was found in Lake Michigan near a northwest Indiana park.
A person vising Whiting Lakefront Park in Lake County found a man's body Tuesday at around 2 p.m. that was floating in the lake about 200 yards from the shore.
Conservation officers said when they arrived, the body was floating northeast of the park near the BP Water Purification Plant.
Indiana DNR is not releasing the man's identity pending notification of his family.
Authorities have not said if the man's death would be investigated as a homicide.
What other people are reading:
- Man injured in fall during Lucas Oil Stadium concert
- Here's when you can expect your tax refund check from the state
- Student loan borrowers will know 'soon' about moratorium extension
- 13Sports reporter Taylor Tannebaum moving on, shares her Top 3 Indianapolis memories
- Girl Scouts announce new cookie for 2023