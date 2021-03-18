Body of man missing since 2019 found in northern Indiana lake

A Silver Alert was issued for Zachariah "Wayne" Lee in November 2019.

VALPARAISO, Ind. — The body of a northwest Indiana man was found in a lake over the weekend, more than a year after he was reported missing.

A Silver Alert was issued for Zachariah "Wayne" Lee on Nov. 9, 2019 when he was reported missing from his home in Hebron. According to The Times of Northwest Indiana, Lee's body was found Saturday in Lake Eliza in Valparaiso.

Sheriff's deputies and conservation officers were called to the lake to investigate a report of human remains that were found in the water.

Lee, 86, had Alzheimer's disease and dementia and often became confused, police told The Times. Family members said at the time of his disappearance that he had slipped past alarms and locks in the house and left the home on foot after everyone was asleep.

The Porter County Coroner's Office identified Lee's body Wednesday through the use of dental records.