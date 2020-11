Authorities say an autopsy was performed and foul play is not suspected.

POSEY COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating after a body was found in the Ohio River.

DNR officers were notified of the body at around 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, just downstream of Diamond Island in Posey County. The body was recovered at 2:52 p.m.

The victim has been identified as 62-year-old Ronnie D. Felton of Evansville.