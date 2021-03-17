BMV offering written license exams in ASL, 4 other languages

The driver's license exam is currently available in 14 languages.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana BMV is adding five more language offerings to the driver's license written exam. The first language to be added, American Sign Language, will be available Monday, March 29.

The BMV is also adding Hindi, Croatian, Serbian and Tagalog. Those will be added in upcoming months after translations and peer reviews are completed.

“We are excited to offer American Sign Language in the form of a video translation to our menu of languages for the operator’s exam. Because ASL will be available in our computer-based system it will eliminate the requirement for these exams to be scheduled in advance," said Commissioner Peter Lacy. "We remained focused on providing great government service and are eager to rollout these five (5) new languages over the next 2-3 months to better serve all Hoosiers."

Written exams have been administered on computers since 2013. The new ASL translation is the first look at a video component on the BMV platform.