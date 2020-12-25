Bloomington police investigating man's death at park

When police arrived to Seminary Park, they found a man lying on the ground. EMS officials attempted to revive him but were unsuccessful.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Bloomington police are investigating after a 51-year-old man was found dead in a park on Thursday.

Police were called to Seminary Park, near West 2nd Street and South College Avenue, to check on a man who was believed to be dead.

When police arrived, they found a man lying on the ground in the park. EMS officials attempted to revive him but were unsuccessful.

Several people told investigators they had spoken with the man earlier in the morning, and he seemed fine.

Investigators then learned that several people had tried to get the man services Wednesday evening and had offered for him to stay with them overnight, but the man refused and slept in the park.

Bloomington police said they had previously checked on the man once Wednesday evening and twice Thursday morning, but he was sleeping and refused any assistance.

Police said there were no signs of foul play or injuries.