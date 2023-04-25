Bills that will impact what your kids learn head to governor's desk

The bills deal with financial literacy, cursive writing and learners' permits for teen drivers.

INDIANAPOLIS — Several bills that could affect what your kids learn in school are headed to the governor’s desk after action Tuesday from the General Assembly.

This year’s legislative session is in its final days and lawmakers have yet to take final actions on dozens of bills. Those actions over the next few days will determine which bills make it to Governor Eric Holcomb for his consideration.

Senate Bill 35 would require all students, starting with those in the class of 2028 to take a financial literacy course before they’re allowed to graduate. That course would cover topics like money management, credit scores and applying for a loan.

It received unanimous support in the House and Senate.

“I think we forget sometimes that it’s for life, not school, that we learn and it’s important for us to prepare our children to be good citizens and to be able to contribute to the quality of life, not only for others, but themselves,” said Rep. Vernon Smith, D-District 14.

Another bill, Senate Bill 236, deals with teen drivers and is also headed to the governor’s desk. It would require anyone under 18 who gets a learner’s permit for driving to give the Bureau of Motor Vehicles an emergency contact before they can get that permit.

Finally, by this October, elementary schools in Indiana, both public and private, have to tell the Department of Education whether their school teaches cursive writing to students and in what grade.

In 2011, Indiana stopped requiring elementary school students to learn cursive writing. Since that time, there have been calls and proposed bills to bring it back. Senate Bill 72 would require the Department of Education to take stock of how many Hoosier students are still learning it.

“As a person who taught this in third grade, I can’t tell you how important it is that we bring back cursive writing. Even though there’s an argument that kids are using laptops, it doesn’t make up for the signing of important documents and being able to read grandma’s handwriting when she writes you a note at Christmas or on your birthday,” said Rep. Sheila Klinker, D-District 27.

All three bills had wide bipartisan support.

A bill that did not, House Bill 1608, went to the governor on Monday. It will require Indiana schools to notify parents within five days if a student asks for a name or pronoun change. It would also ban human sexuality being taught to students up through third grade. Supporters say it’s about parents’ rights. Critics argue it singles out LGBTQ+ students and their families.