Bill to fund training for armed teachers moves forward at Statehouse

INDIANAPOLIS — A bill that would fund optional training for teachers who want to be armed in the classroom passed out of a Senate committee Wednesday.

But it didn’t happen without debate on both sides.

Currently, state law allows teachers to carry a firearm in the classroom with no training if a district approves it.

House Bill 1177 isn’t about that, but rather who pays for firearm training if a teacher decides to do so.

The author of the bill, Rep. Jim Lucas, R-District 69, argues it’s not about turning teachers into police officers, but rather giving them another tool in the toolbox to protect themselves.

However, other lawmakers are concerned it tackles the wrong issue saying the focus should be on the root causes that lead to school shootings.

Those in the middle believe if a teacher is going to carry, they should at least be trained.

“I’m not asking them or requiring them or anything to be a SWAT member. That’s the furthest thing from my mind. I want to train them to give them an opportunity to save their life,” Lucas said.

"We completely ignore the actual problem and then we blame it on mental health, yet we don't want to fund mental health counselors at our schools and then we come here, and we want to arm our teachers. I ferociously disagree,” said Sen. Fady Qaddoura, D-District 30.

Under HB 1177, teachers would take 40 hours of firearms training with the help of the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy, all of it is voluntary after a school district approves it.

Teachers would also have to undergo a psychological evaluation.

Also on the table was an amendment to notify parents if a teacher is carrying in their child’s classroom, but that amendment failed in committee.