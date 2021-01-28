Baby box bill to be voted on by state legislators

Right now, Indiana has 51 Safe Haven Baby Boxes statewide. Five babies were surrendered in them in 2020.

INDIANAPOLIS — A bill that would help increase the number of Safe Haven Baby Boxes across the state will go to a vote before the full House.

The bill by Rep. Randy Frye (R-Greensburg) would make it easier for communities to install baby boxes. Indiana's Safe Haven Law allows a parent to surrender an infant less than 30 days old. A parent can surrender the baby to any hospital emergency room, fire station, police station or Safe Haven Baby Box within the state without fear of prosecution.

"This bill will help Indiana remain a leader in saving vulnerable, newborn infants and providing them a chance at life," Frye said. "My goal is for every county in the state to install a Safe Haven Baby Box, and this bill would take us one step closer to achieving that milestone."

The bill would allow communities to install a baby box at a volunteer fire station as long as there is a full-time police department. The bill would also allow counties with professional emergency medical service providers with a 24/7 staffed facility to install boxes.