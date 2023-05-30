'Armed and dangerous' man arrested in downtown New Albany

New Albany Police said to avoid parts of downtown while a man was in the area.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — The City of New Albany is warned residents to avoid areas of downtown due to an "armed and dangerous" man being in the area.

Since the city warned the public, they have since taken him into police custody.

In a Facebook post, officials warned residents to avoid a 6-foot-tall, 25-year-old white man in downtown New Albany. The man was running between Main and Spring Streets and between 13th and Vincennes Streets.

This is a developing story. We will update this story with more information as we learn more.

