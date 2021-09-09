Appeals court restores several Indiana abortion restrictions

The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals ruling allows Indiana officials to continue enforcing those laws while a full appeal of the case is considered.

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s ban on telemedicine consultations between doctors and women seeking abortions and several other abortion restrictions are back in force after a federal appeals court set aside a judge’s ruling that they were unconstitutional.

The 7th Circuit Court of Appeals panel issued a 2-1 ruling Wednesday that allows Indiana officials to continue enforcing those laws while a full appeal of the case is considered.

“The appellate court’s decision in our favor at this juncture signifies the overall strength of our legal position. We would expect our commonsense laws to be upheld as the appeal continues. Protecting the culture of life is the top priority of my office, and we will continue fighting for every life alongside our legislative partners,” said Attorney General Todd Rokita.

The ruling said the judge's ruling last month was inconsistent with previous Supreme Court decisions and reinstated Indiana’s telemedicine ban, along with state laws requiring in-person examinations by a doctor before medication abortions and a prohibition on second-trimester abortions outside hospitals or surgery centers.

“All of the contested provisions have been in force for years,” the court stated in its majority opinion, “so a stay would preserve the status quo pending appellate resolution. And Indiana has made the ‘strong showing’ on the merits necessary to receive a stay.”

