Silver Alert declared for missing Anderson man.

ANDERSON, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a man reported missing from Anderson.
Anderson police say 79-year-old Graydon Skeoch was last seen around 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16.
Skeoch is described as a 6-foot-3-inch, 195-pound white male with gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a Vietnam veteran hat, blue shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.
Police believe he is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Graydon Skeoch, contact the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6775 or call 911.