Silver Alert declared for missing Anderson man.

Graydon Skeoch was last seen in Anderson around 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16.

ANDERSON, Ind. — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a man reported missing from Anderson.

Anderson police say 79-year-old Graydon Skeoch was last seen around 3 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16.

Skeoch is described as a 6-foot-3-inch, 195-pound white male with gray hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a Vietnam veteran hat, blue shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

Police believe he is in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.