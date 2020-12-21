Amboy man killed in pickup truck crash

Police found the truck in a ditch between Kokomo and Galveston Sunday afternoon.

KOKOMO, Ind. — An Amboy man was killed Sunday in a pickup truck crash in rural Howard County, according to an incident report from the Howard Co. Sheriff's Office.

Joseph Ray Good, 37, was found on the ground in the area of County Road 500 North and 300 West just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday. The coroner pronounced him dead at the scene just before 1 p.m.

Deputies found a 1999 Ford F-350 down a deep ditch. A preliminary investigation indicates that the truck was traveling north on 300 West, left the road into a plowed field before crashing into the ditch.

An autopsy will be performed in Kokomo.

Investigators believe the accident may have occurred several hours before Good's body was discovered.