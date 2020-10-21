AMBER Alert issued for missing 5-year-old Indiana girl

HUNTINGTON, Ind. — A statewide AMBER Alert has been declared for a 5-year-old girl missing from Huntington, Indiana.
The Huntington Police Department is searching for Neveah O'Neal, who is described as a 4-foot-5-inch-tall white female, who weighs 50 pounds. She has brown hair and hazel eyes.
Neveah was last seen around 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, and was wearing blue jeans and pink "Paw Patrol" tennis shoes.
She is believed to be in extreme danger.
Police say the suspects are unknown and were last seen driving a gold Ford Ranger extended cab truck with a toolbox in the bed of the truck. The license plate number of the truck is not known at this time.
If you have any information on this incident, contact the Huntington Police Department at 260-356-7110 or 911.