Admission is free to Indiana state parks Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS — If you're looking to get outdoors this weekend, you may want to consider a state park.
Saturday is National Public Lands Day, the largest single-day volunteer effort for cleaning and maintaining public lands. While you're walking, you can help pick up trash or team up with friends to make it a group effort.
There are volunteer events planned at many Indiana Department of Natural Resources properties.
On Sunday, Sept. 25, admission to Indiana state parks, forests and recreation areas will be free, where entrance fees are normally charged. Indiana DNR also noted there is never a fee to visit a DNR Fish & Wildlife area.