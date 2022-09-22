Admission is free to Indiana state parks Sunday

Saturday, Sept. 24 is National Public Lands Day, a chance to volunteer and help keep state parks clean.

INDIANAPOLIS — If you're looking to get outdoors this weekend, you may want to consider a state park.

Saturday is National Public Lands Day, the largest single-day volunteer effort for cleaning and maintaining public lands. While you're walking, you can help pick up trash or team up with friends to make it a group effort.

There are volunteer events planned at many Indiana Department of Natural Resources properties.