9-year-old girl seriously injured in Bartholomew County crash

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — A 9-year-old girl and another man were seriously injured in a crash in Bartholomew County Sunday evening.

The crash happened on SR 7 in the southern part of the county around 7:30 p.m. on Feb. 26. Investigators say 23-year-old Ty Woodson of North Vernon was driving south on SR 7 near Stephen Drive when he crossed the center line. Woodson's car hit a northbound Honda Odyssey driven by 39-year-old Trisha Carman of Columbus.

Woodson's vehicle caught fire following the collision. He was flown to a hospital in Indianapolis with serious injuries. A 9-year-old girl in Carman's vehicle was flown to Peyton Manning Children's Hospital in Indianapolis for treatment of serious injuries. Carman was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital before she was transported to an Indianapolis hospital for treatment.

Neither driver was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash, police said.