6-year-old child in critical condition after Madison County crash

The crash happened around 4:15 p.m. on State Road 13, just north of County Road 1000 South, when a GMC pickup truck crossed the center line.

A 6-year-old child is in critical condition after a two-vehicle crash in Madison County on Thursday.

The Madison County Sheriff's Department said the crash happened around 4:15 p.m. on State Road 13, just north of County Road 1000 South.

According to officials, Jamie Cornwall, 34, of Whitestown, was driving a 2018 GMC pickup truck south on State Road 13 and crossed the center line, where the truck collided with a 2011 Ford Escape traveling north.

Oumy Sall, 39, of Pendleton, was driving the Ford Escape and had two children, ages 3 and 6, in the car with her.

Officials said both children were taken to Riley Hospital for Children, with the 3-year-old taken for observation and the 6-year-old in critical condition. Sall was taken to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in stable condition.

Officials said Cornwall denied medical attention at the scene, and they do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.