2 teens dead after Sullivan County crash

Indiana State Police said both people in a 2002 Pontiac died after the driver disregarded a stop sign and crashed into a tractor-trailer.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. — Two people are dead after a crash in Sullivan County Thursday afternoon.

According to Indiana State Police, a 2002 Pontiac driven by Shelby Horton, 18, of Carlisle, Indiana, was going east on State Road 58 and disregarded the stop sign on the southbound side of U.S. 41.

The Pontiac collided with a 2007 International tractor-trailer, driven by Timothy Sarver, 38, of Terre Haute.

Police said the tractor-trailer tried to stop but was unable to avoid the crash. Both vehicles went off the roadway and came to a stop.

A passenger in the Pontiac, later identified as Connor Rodriguez, age 16, of Carlisle, died at the scene.

Horton was taken to Terre Haute Regional Hospital but died from her injuries.

Sarver was not hurt in the crash.

Drugs and alcohol are not believed to be a factor in the crash.