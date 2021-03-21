2 killed in Tippecanoe Co. crash on US 231

Both drivers died and another person was seriously hurt in Sunday morning's crash.

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — Two drivers were killed and a third person was seriously injured in an early morning crash Sunday on U.S. 231 northwest of West Lafayette.

The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Office said Jordyn Bise, 21 of Wolcott died in the crash, along with Helen Probasco, 64, of Otterbein.

Michael Probasco, 66, was seriously injured in the crash that happened just before 5 a.m. in 8700 block of U.S. 231 north of Montmorenci.

Nobody witnessed the crash but investigators believe Bise was heading north in the rural area of 231 when his Chevy Equinox veered over the center line and struck Helen Probasco's Chevy Silverado head-on.

The sheriff's reconstruction team said Bise was not wearing a seatbelt was ejected. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Helen Probasco was pinned in the pickup and was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Michael Probasco was trapped in the pickup and need to be extricated before he was flown to Indianapolis for treatment. He told police he was asleep at the time of the crash.

The investigation is ongoing and has been turned over to the Tippecanoe County Coroner’s Office.