2 dead, 3 hospitalized after 'targeted' shooting in northern Indiana, police say

GOSHEN, Ind. — Two people are dead and three were injured in what police said appeared to be a targeted shooting in northern Indiana on Saturday.
Elkhart County dispatchers received a call at around 3:20 p.m. reporting a shooting at a home on Rosemare Court in Goshen.
The caller said five people were severely injured. When medics arrived, they found a man who had died. A second man was taken to a Goshen hospital for treatment but later died, according to the Goshen Police Department.
GPD also said two women were flown to a trauma hospital in Fort Wayne and a third woman was taken to a trauma hospital in South Bend.
Although the investigation is ongoing, GPD said, "preliminary information indicates that the shooting was targeted, not gang-related."
GPD said there doesn't appear to be a threat of danger to the public at this time.
The Elkhart County Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation and is receiving ongoing assistance from the Goshen Police Department.