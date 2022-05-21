x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Indiana

2 dead, 3 hospitalized after 'targeted' shooting in northern Indiana, police say

Police say two men died. Two women were flown to a trauma hospital in Fort Wayne and a third woman was taken to a trauma hospital in South Bend.
Credit: WNDU

GOSHEN, Ind. — Two people are dead and three were injured in what police said appeared to be a targeted shooting in northern Indiana on Saturday. 

Elkhart County dispatchers received a call at around 3:20 p.m. reporting a shooting at a home on Rosemare Court in Goshen. 

The caller said five people were severely injured. When medics arrived, they found a man who had died. A second man was taken to a Goshen hospital for treatment but later died, according to the Goshen Police Department. 

GPD also said two women were flown to a trauma hospital in Fort Wayne and a third woman was taken to a trauma hospital in South Bend. 

Although the investigation is ongoing, GPD said, "preliminary information indicates that the shooting was targeted, not gang-related." 

GPD said there doesn't appear to be a threat of danger to the public at this time. 

The Elkhart County Homicide Unit has taken over the investigation and is receiving ongoing assistance from the Goshen Police Department.

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Indiana Democrats renew push to halt gas tax