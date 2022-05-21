2 dead, 3 hospitalized after 'targeted' shooting in northern Indiana, police say

Police say two men died. Two women were flown to a trauma hospital in Fort Wayne and a third woman was taken to a trauma hospital in South Bend.

GOSHEN, Ind. — Two people are dead and three were injured in what police said appeared to be a targeted shooting in northern Indiana on Saturday.

Elkhart County dispatchers received a call at around 3:20 p.m. reporting a shooting at a home on Rosemare Court in Goshen.

The caller said five people were severely injured. When medics arrived, they found a man who had died. A second man was taken to a Goshen hospital for treatment but later died, according to the Goshen Police Department.

GPD also said two women were flown to a trauma hospital in Fort Wayne and a third woman was taken to a trauma hospital in South Bend.

Although the investigation is ongoing, GPD said, "preliminary information indicates that the shooting was targeted, not gang-related."

GPD said there doesn't appear to be a threat of danger to the public at this time.