2 bodies found in Ohio River

Barge workers found the bodies of a man and woman Thursday morning.
Credit: Indiana DNR
File photo of an Indiana DNR conservation officer's boat.

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana conservation officers recovered the bodies of two people from the Ohio River in Harrison County.  

Police said barge workers found the bodies of a man and a woman Thursday morning.  

Emergency crews had been searching the area for the man and woman since 9 p.m. Tuesday when their boat was found adrift. 

The identities and cause of the death is pending family notification and autopsy results from the Meade County Coroner’s Office in Kentucky.

