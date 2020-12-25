18-year-old Lafayette man arrested after multi-county police chase

An officer stopped Elijah Huerta-Kisling for driving 95 mph in a 65 mph zone on I-65. The driver sped off while the officer was speaking with him.

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — An 18-year-old Lafayette man has been arrested after leading police on a chase across multiple counties Wednesday afternoon.

According to Indiana State Police, an officer stopped a 2007 Dodge Durango for traveling 95 mph in a 65 mph zone near the 175 mile-marker on I-65 north.

Police said the vehicle stopped at the 175 exit ramp from I-65 north to State Road 25. The officer was talking with the driver, Elijah Huerta-Kisling, 18, of Lafayette, when he sped off at a high rate of speed.

Huerta-Kisling continued driving north on I-65 and exited near the 201 mile-marker to US 24 but then tried to go back onto I-65 north at the entrance ramp. However, two officers had placed multiple tire deflation devices across the road near the entrance ramp. The vehicle struck the tire deflation devices, which deflated two of the vehicle’s tires.

Police said the chase continued at a low rate of speed as the tires began to come apart. Huerta-Kisling continued to drive on one of the vehicle's rims until the 204 mile-marker, when the vehicle came to a stop.

Police arrested Huerta-Kisling as the vehicle caught on fire. After getting him safely secured in a police vehicle, officers put out the fire.

Huerta-Kisling was taken to Tippecanoe County Jail and was arrested on the following charges:

Resisting Law Enforcement with a Vehicle

Reckless Driving

Aggressive Driving

Dealing a Controlled Substance

Dealing Marijuana