16-year-old girl injured after personal watercraft explodes in southern Indiana

LYNNVILLE, Ind. — A 16-year-old girl is recovering after her personal watercraft exploded in southern Indiana Tuesday morning.
According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the girl started her personal watercraft on the water at Lynnville Park around 9:30 a.m. After starting it, the personal watercraft exploded and threw her in the water.
Harrison Raisor, 19, of Evansville, saw the explosion from ashore and pulled her out of the water.
The girl was taken to St. Vincent Hospital in Evansville to be treated for severe back injuries.
Indiana DNR said she was wearing a life jacket at the time of the accident.
The cause of the explosion is still under investigation.
Warrick County EMS, Lynnville Fire, Elberfeld Fire and St. Vincent StatFlight also provided assistance in the incident.
Lynnville is roughly 155 miles southwest of downtown Indianapolis.
