13-year-old girl killed in off-road vehicle crash in southern Indiana

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — Conservation officers are investigating after a 13-year-old girl died Saturday in a serious off-road vehicle crash in southern Indiana.

Indiana conservation officers were called to a serious crash with injury a little after 5 p.m. in the 1600 block of North 600 West in Jefferson County.

When officers arrived, they found a side-by-side ORV that was flipped on its side. Conservation officers said a 13-year-old girl who was riding in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.