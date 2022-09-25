x
Indiana

13-year-old girl killed in off-road vehicle crash in southern Indiana

The crash happened a little after 5 p.m. Saturday in Jefferson County, Indiana conservation officers said.
Credit: Adobe Stock/vmargineanu

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ind. — Conservation officers are investigating after a 13-year-old girl died Saturday in a serious off-road vehicle crash in southern Indiana. 

Indiana conservation officers were called to a serious crash with injury a little after 5 p.m. in the 1600 block of North 600 West in Jefferson County. 

When officers arrived, they found a side-by-side ORV that was flipped on its side. Conservation officers said a 13-year-old girl who was riding in the vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The cause of the crash is still under investigation, officers said. 

