12-year-old Valparaiso boy earns reward for turning in poacher

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana Conservation Officers rewarded a 12-year-old Valparaiso boy after a tip led to charges being filed against someone for fish and wildlife violations.

Bridger Strickland was given a $500 check on May 21 after he used the Indiana Turn in a Poacher (TIP) organization to report the crime.

The Indiana Department of National Resources said Strickland saw the violations occurring, documented them and contacted law enforcement.

TIP is a nonprofit conservation organization that protects Indiana's fish and wildlife resources by increasing public support and involvement in bringing violators to justice.

Indiana DNR defines a poacher as someone who illegally steals wildlife that belongs to each Indiana citizen.

Tips can be reported anonymously to 1-800-TIP-IDNR. Tips that lead to an arrest are eligible for a reward up to $500.

Porter County is roughly 160 miles northwest of downtown Indianapolis.