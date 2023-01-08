$10 million gravy-themed roller coaster coming to Holiday World

Guests will board a train shaped like a giant gravy boat, which will be pulled backwards uphill before flying forwards into a giant cranberry jelly can.

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. — Good Gravy! That's what you'll be saying next spring when you head out to Holiday World for its newest ride.

The new $10 million rollercoaster is a family boomerang, the first of its kind to open in North America.

Guests will board a train shaped like a giant gravy boat, which will be pulled backwards uphill before flying forwards into a giant cranberry jelly can -- narrowly avoiding giant kitchen utensils like a 20-foot-tall whisk and an 18-foot-tall rolling pin. It will hit a maximum speed of 37 miles per hour.

“Since 1946, our family has been dedicated to being the best at family fun,” fourth-generation owner Leah Koch-Blumhardt said. “We’re excited to add a coaster to our lineup that caters to the entire family, just like Thanksgiving dinner! The experience will be smooth and gentle enough for grandparents and younger children to enjoy, yet it’s still dynamic enough for the thrill seekers.”

There's a 38-inch height requirement, so children as young as 3 years old can ride along with the whole family.

The Gravy boat coaster will open in May 2024 at Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari, located in its Thanksgiving section.

