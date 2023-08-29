1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Crawford County

MARENGO, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Crawford County Tuesday.
According to an ISP spokesperson, sheriff's deputies and officers from the English Police Department were serving an emergency detention order at a home in Marengo when the 49-year-old man sought in the order "pointed a firearm at the officers, forcing an officer to discharge his weapon."
The man received emergency medical treatment, but died from his injuries.
No one else was injured.
The spokesperson said an investigation is ongoing and the case will be presented to the Crawford County prosecutor for review.