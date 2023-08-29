1 dead after officer-involved shooting in Crawford County

Police were attempting to serve an emergency detention order at a home in Marengo.

MARENGO, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating an officer-involved shooting that happened in Crawford County Tuesday.

According to an ISP spokesperson, sheriff's deputies and officers from the English Police Department were serving an emergency detention order at a home in Marengo when the 49-year-old man sought in the order "pointed a firearm at the officers, forcing an officer to discharge his weapon."

The man received emergency medical treatment, but died from his injuries.

No one else was injured.