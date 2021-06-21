1 child dead, another in critical condition after separate incidents in Lake Michigan

Both incidents occurred at Washington Park Beach in Michigan City, Indiana.

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. — One child is dead and another is in critical condition after separate incidents in Lake Michigan over the weekend.

On Saturday, June 19, officers were called to Washington Park Beach in Michigan City, Indiana, shortly after 9 p.m.

A preliminary investigation revealed a juvenile and two of her family members were in the water when a wave struck them and pulled the group into deeper water. Nearby good Samaritans were able to rescue two of the swimmers, but the third never resurfaced.

Divers with the Michigan City Fire Department located the juvenile's body shortly before 10 p.m.

She was taken to Franciscan Hospital in Michigan City, where she was pronounced dead.

Officials have not shared her identity or cause of death at this time.

On Sunday, June 20, officers were called back to Washington Park Beach around 1 p.m. on reports of several people struggling in the water.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, several juveniles were rescued from the water, but a 14-year-old girl from Dayton, Ohio, was still missing.

Ten minutes later, a person on a Jet Ski found the girl under the surface and flagged a diver from the Michigan City Fire Department.

She was taken to Franciscan Hospital by ambulance, where she was stabilized, before being transported by helicopter to South Bend Memorial Hospital for further treatment.

Officials said she is in critical condition and have not shared her identity at this time.