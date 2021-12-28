Indiana organ donor to be honored during Rose Parade

Melissa Pace and her family will be sitting in the grandstands during Saturday's parade, which will air live on WTHR Channel 13 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. ET.

PASADENA, Calif. — Levell Pace was just 34 years old when he died from a heart attack in 2002. He died waiting for a kidney transplant but was able to help save lives with tissue and cornea donations.

His wife, Melissa, has worked to raise awareness of organ donations with the Indiana Donor Network.

This week, Melissa and her family traveled to Pasadena, California, to honor Levell and other donors in the Rose Parade. Melissa created a floragraph that will appear on the "Donate Life" float during the parade on New Year's Day.

"It's such an honor for people to still remember him and know what a great sacrifice he made and what we did in our darkest hour," Melissa said. "It shows people that human life still means something even after they're gone and how much people appreciate that ultimate sacrifice."

Melissa and her family will be sitting in the grandstands during Saturday's parade, which will air live on WTHR Channel 13 from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. ET.