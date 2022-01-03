Indiana utility says multiple factors causing higher bills for some

INDIANAPOLIS — If you got sticker shock when you opened your gas or electric bill lately, you're not alone.
One viewer told 13News his electric bill has more than doubled since this time last year.
Some people reached out to 13News, asking, "Why is my bill so much higher?"
Here's what we learned.
AES Indiana told us a few factors include increased usage, fuel prices and colder temperatures. For example, January of this year was colder than January 2021.
If you're having trouble paying your bill, there are some things you can do.
RELATED: Preparing for pricey winter bills
Budget billing allows customers to pay the same amount for 11 months, then settle the difference on the 12th month.
You can also ask for a payment extension.
What other people are reading: