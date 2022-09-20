IU to sell beer at home basketball games this season

The university started selling beer at home football games in 2019.

Example video title will go here for this video

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana University basketball fans will be able to enjoy a cold one while watching the Hoosiers this season.

The university announced Monday that fans age 21 and over will be able to purchase beer at IU men's and women's basketball games and other "select" events at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall.

(NOTE: The video in the player above is the Sept. 20, 2022 episode of the Locked On Hoosiers podcast.)

Over the past three years, IU has introduced beer sales at football, baseball, softball and soccer games.

“We continue to receive very positive feedback about our decision to introduce this option at a number of our other home sporting events, which makes this decision a logical next step in our ongoing efforts to improve the experience for our passionate Hoosier fans,” said IU Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics Scott Dolson in a release announcing the sales.

Beer sales will debut at Assembly Hall for Hoosier Hysteria on Oct. 7.

The university said everyone who appears to be younger than 50 will be required to show ID each time they purchase beer to prove they are over 21 years of age. There is a limit of two drinks per transaction and beer sales will be cut off with 10 minutes left in the second half of men's basketball games and at the end of the third quarter of women's games.

Beer will not be sold to a visibly intoxicated person, IU said in their announcement.

The IU men's basketball team opens the season with exhibition games against Marian University and Saint Francis on Oct. 29 and Nov. 3, respectively, before opening the season against Morehead State on Nov. 7.