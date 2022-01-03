Police on scene of 'dangerous situation' on Indiana University campus

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police are on the scene of a "dangerous situation" on the Indiana University campus in Bloomington.
The situation is reportedly taking place near the Indiana Memorial Union on campus. Police and emergency officials urged people to avoid the area in a tweet sent around 9 p.m. Monday.
About 25 minutes later, IU Police again tweeted about the situation, saying it was still ongoing and police were on the scene. Officers again urged people to avoid the area and follow instructions from emergency officials.
Just after 10 p.m., police tweeted that the situation involves a person who is barricaded inside the hotel at the union. Officers are in communication with the individual.
No further details about the situation were immediately available.
This story is still developing and will be updated as more details are confirmed.