Police on scene of 'dangerous situation' on Indiana University campus

IU Police tweeted that officers were investigating a situation at the Indiana Memorial Union and urged people to stay away from the area.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Police are on the scene of a "dangerous situation" on the Indiana University campus in Bloomington.

The situation is reportedly taking place near the Indiana Memorial Union on campus. Police and emergency officials urged people to avoid the area in a tweet sent around 9 p.m. Monday.

IU Bloomington Alert! A dangerous situation is occurring near the Indiana Memorial Union. Stay away from the area. Update to follow. Call 911 with any info. — IU Emergency Mgmt (@IUEMC) January 4, 2022

About 25 minutes later, IU Police again tweeted about the situation, saying it was still ongoing and police were on the scene. Officers again urged people to avoid the area and follow instructions from emergency officials.

IU Bloomington Update: A dangerous situation continues at Indiana Memorial Union. Police are at the IMU. Stay away from the area. Follow official instructions. — IU Police (@IUpolice) January 4, 2022

Just after 10 p.m., police tweeted that the situation involves a person who is barricaded inside the hotel at the union. Officers are in communication with the individual.

IUB update: A subject has barricaded himself in the IMU hotel. Police are talking with the individual. Stay away from the area. Follow official instructions. — IU Police (@IUpolice) January 4, 2022

No further details about the situation were immediately available.