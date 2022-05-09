IU fraternity investigated for alcohol violations

The fraternity will have all of its activities suspended while it's investigated. The suspension began Sept. 2, the final day of fraternity recruitment at IU.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — A fraternity on Indiana University's Bloomington campus has had all of its activities suspended while it is investigated for alcohol violations.

The IU chapter of Sigma Phi Epsilon was placed on cease and desist Friday, Sept. 2.

Cease and desist is an interim measure placed upon certain aspects of chapter operations when there is "an immediate threat or ongoing investigation," according to the university's website.

The university's website says the fraternity is under investigation for endangering others and alcohol.

The fraternity will have all of its activities suspended while it's investigated. The suspension began Sept. 2, which was the final day of fraternity recruitment at Indiana University. Recruitment began Sunday, Aug. 28.