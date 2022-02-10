Clarksville trucker dies in I-70 crash in Hancock County

The driver died when his semi ran off the road in eastern Hancock County Wednesday afternoon.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Ind. — A Clarksville man died Wednesday afternoon when is his semi-trailer veered off Interstate 70 and crashed in a ditch in eastern Hancock County.

Scott Brandenburg, 54, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash near the 112 mile-marker between the I-70 rest stop and State Road 109, according to State Police.

A passenger, who was not identified by ISP, was in the sleeper berth at the time of the crash and was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Crash investigators said Brandenburg was heading west toward Greenfield shortly after 3:30 p.m. when his semi-tractor trailer drove off the road to the left, went through the median and into the eastbound lanes, then came back across the westbound lanes and into the ditch on the right side of the road.