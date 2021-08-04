Indiana trooper rescues 2 kittens abandoned on I-65

The kittens were luckily unharmed when a trooper found them alone in a cage on I-65.

JACKSON COUNTY, Indiana — An Indiana state trooper took to social media to share a pawrecious tail of a rescue he made Wednesday.

Sgt. Stephen Wheeles was purrtrolling southern Jackson County along Interstate 65 Wednesday afternoon when he found two kittens that had been abandoned in a pet carrier.

Wheeles said he swooped in to help. Fortunately, the kittens were unharmed.

"We freed them from their cell and gave them some fresh water," Wheeles said.

Another trooper has agreed to take the kittens unless an owner is located.

In the meantime, Wheeles is asking for help coming up with some names for the kittens. We vote Mac & Cheese or Paw & Patrol!