x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Indiana trooper injured when semi strikes his squad car at crash scene

It happened Monday afternoon on a northwest Indiana highway.
Credit: Indiana State Police

PORTAGE, Ind. — An Indiana State Police trooper was injured Monday when a semi crashed into the officer's parked squad car.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Interstate 94 near Portage. 

RELATED: ISP: Traffic stop in Anderson leads to discovery of drugs, gun

Master Trooper Jeff Council was investigating a previous crash where a car lost control driving through standing water. While Council sat in his car with emergency lights activated, another car lost control in the pooled water and spun into the path of a semi tractor trailer. The semi then jackknifed, striking Trooper Council's car.

Motor vehicle crash on I 94 this afternoon.

Posted by Portage Fire Department on Monday, October 31, 2022

First responders had to remove Council from his car. He was transported to a hospital for treatment. Police didn't describe Council's injury nor his condition after the collision.

RELATED: ISP: 2 students transported to hospital after crash involving vans on Indianapolis' southeast side

No one else was hurt.

Police said this is the sixth time this year a trooper's car had been struck by another vehicle in the that region. A spokesperson said it's another opportunity to remind motorists that Indiana and the surrounding states require drivers to yield to stopped emergency vehicles, which means slowing down and safely changing lanes.

   

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Following arrest in Delphi murder case, this is why police are keeping important court records secret

Before You Leave, Check This Out