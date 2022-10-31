Indiana trooper injured when semi strikes his squad car at crash scene

It happened Monday afternoon on a northwest Indiana highway.

PORTAGE, Ind. — An Indiana State Police trooper was injured Monday when a semi crashed into the officer's parked squad car.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Interstate 94 near Portage.

Master Trooper Jeff Council was investigating a previous crash where a car lost control driving through standing water. While Council sat in his car with emergency lights activated, another car lost control in the pooled water and spun into the path of a semi tractor trailer. The semi then jackknifed, striking Trooper Council's car.

Motor vehicle crash on I 94 this afternoon. Posted by Portage Fire Department on Monday, October 31, 2022

First responders had to remove Council from his car. He was transported to a hospital for treatment. Police didn't describe Council's injury nor his condition after the collision.

No one else was hurt.